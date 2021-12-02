Charles L. “Charlie” Chaapel, 80, life-time resident of LeRoy, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021 at the Skilled Nursing unit of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. Charles Lee was born February 11, 1941 in LeRoy the only child of the late Clyde and Ernestine (Morse) Chaapel. He was a graduate of Canton Area High School, class of 1959.
On June 25, 1961, Charlie married the former Patricia Yost in the LeRoy Church of Christ. They made their home in LeRoy and were blessed with five children. Pat preceded Charlie in death on November 16, 2010 following 49 years of beloved marriage.
In earlier years, Charlie work for various dairy farms throughout the area. Following high school, he was employed by Towanda Wholesale Company for many years until the middle 1980’s. Charlie then worked at the Shop-Vac Factory in Canton until his retirement.
He was a member of the former LeRoy Open Hand Grange No. 153 and was baptized and member of the former LeRoy Church of Christ.
Charlie loved doing many things, but his family always came first, especially his many grandchildren that lovingly referred to him as “Poppy”. He enjoyed camping at Sun Fish Pond near LeRoy and square dancing with his wife Pat. Charlie also liked to play cards and sometimes was known maybe to cheat, just a-little bit. He had a keen sense of humor and will be remembered as a jokester that could tell a good story or some might affectionately say, bull-crapper.
He is survived by five children; Ronnie L. (Cindy) Chaapel, Vickie A. (Steve) Jennings all of Canton, Jeffrey Chaapel of Manheim, Susan Chaapel (Larry Johnston) of LeRoy and Sherry (Andy) Spencer of Canton, foster brother, Arthur (Dorothy) Frey of CA, grandchildren; Tawnya and Kristen Chaapel, Chad (Krista) Jennings, Alonna (Nick) Dillaough, Ashley Route, and Courtney (Eric) Riggs, Hunter Chaapel, Chelsie (Garth) Mahosky, Taylor (Talon) Curry, Joslyn and Jenna Spencer, four step-grandchildren,13 great grandchildren,12 step-great grandchildren and two step-great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents and wife, Patricia, Charles was predeceased by his grandson, Brent Jennings, granddaughter Savanna Jennings Parker, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Emma Yost, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Raymond (Tillie) Yost, Carl (Terrie) Yost, Loraine (Pat) Patterson, Marion (Donald) Heimsoth, Shirley (Richard) Lutz and Ernie (Jean) Yost.
Family and Friends may call 12 noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton. The funeral service to celebrate Charlie’s life will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ronnie Bly officiating. While attending services the family suggests that you, consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing while in attendance. Burial will be in LeRoy Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Those who wish may express with the family their memories and condolences for Mr. Chaapel by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.