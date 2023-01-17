Charles Lewis Nichols, Sr., age 90, of Wyalusing, PA, passed away on Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
He was born in Milltown, PA on June 22, 1932, the son of the late Ornal B. and Margaret Simmons Nichols. Growing up in the Sayre and Athens area, Charles peddled newspapers and attended Sayre High School where he would graduate with the class of 1950.
After high school, Charles served in the US Army in Korea and was in the ready reserves for several years. After serving in the military, he gained employment with Ingersoll Rand in Athens where he would work for 35 years until retiring in 1994. In 1964, Charles married the love of his life, Cora Butts Nichols and would spend the next 58 years by her side.
Charles also served the Sayre and Athens areas as a fireman and member of the fire police. He held the title of Captain and helped guide the community through the disastrous “72 Flood”. He was a former member of the Diahoga Hose Company Number 6 of Athens. He is also a member of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534 and the Asylum VFW Post #6072. He took great pleasure in hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He cherished the time he was able to spend with his family.
Along with his wife, Cora, Charles is survived by his sons, Charles Nichols, Jr. (Dawn) of Wyalusing, PA, William Nichols of Wyalusing, PA and James Nichols of Wyalusing, PA; his step children, Cynthia Davis Karabush (Reid) of Chicago, IL, Robert James Davis (Merrilee) of Arcade, NY, Fred Thomas Davis (Debby) of Killbuck, NY; his grandchildren, Diana and Joel Nichols of Wyalusing, PA; and his step-grandchildren, Sarah Rose Karabush of FL, Susan Geneva Karabush of Chicago, IL, Hannah Joy Davis of Franklinville, NY, Rebecca Davis Zingale (Duane) of Redding, CA, Ali Sitzai (Justin) of Lancaster, PA, Christopher Duffy Davis (Christina) of Chesapeake, VA, and Maria Kossakowski (Phillip) of Buffalo, NY. Charles is also survived by his step great-grandchildren, Chole and Ariasha Zingale of Redding, CA; and his nephews, Bruce Nichols (Dawn), David Nichols (Zella), and Marc Terpko.
Besides his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his sisters, Arlene Rose Nichols, Grace Nichols Greene and her husband Raymond; and his brother, Bernard Nichols and his wife Geraldine.
A Funeral Service for Charles will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 from the Hope Baptist church, 229 Hiduk Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853, at 3:00 PM with Reverend Wade Clauser of the church officiating. Family and friends may call at the church from on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place at the Lime Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
