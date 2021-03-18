Charles M Storrs, 87, of Williamsport, formerly of Canton, passed away at his home on Monday, March 15, 2021, while surrounded by the love of his family. Charles Martin was born July 19, 1933 in Canton to the late Lamar and Alice (Bassett) Storrs. He attended Canton Area High School and after school he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Bainbridge MD Navy Training Center in Company 93 as a fireman apprentice. Charlie heroically served his time in the US Navy aboard the USS Wisconsin during the Korean War. Completing his service he returned to Canton and married the former Betsy Palmer in 1955. Together they shared 21 years and raised 3 children. During that time he served as a Cub Scout Master, was a member of the Canton Borough Council and the Bradford County Housing Authority.
Charlie was employed by Bellows Valvair Company in Canton for over 18 years. During that time he took I.C.S. courses and obtained diplomas in Mechanical Drafting and Business Management and Production. He then was part owner and Vice President of Lemco, Inc., Cogan Station, PA from 1973-1979. On May 21, 1977 Charles married the former Carola Buchanan and they have shared 43 wonderful years of marriage together.
He was further employed as Manufacturing Manager with Thermacore Door of Williamsport, Plant manager of Heritage Door Company of Philadelphia, Operations Manager of W.B. McGuire Company in Hudson, NY., and Design Engineer and Plant Manager of Envirodor Inc. in Pittsburgh PA. During his years of employment he was accredited with Patents for Cable Construction Tools.
Charlie had a passion for woodworking and caning chairs. He was very interested in, and completed his family’s genealogy. Over the years he wrote and published his Memoirs which has been enjoyed by many family members and friends. Charlie was a true family man and spending time with them was of utmost importance. He will always be remembered by his many friends and for his great sense of humor.
Surviving Charles are his wife Carola , former wife Betsy, children; Randy (Helene) Storrs of Trucksville, Richard and the late Beth Storrs of Denham Springs, LA, Darlene ( Randy) Castle of Canton, Angela (Wade) Crimbring of Thrall, TX, Wendy (Mark) Bennett of South Williamsport, and Fred (Bridget) Richter of Canton; Siblings Phyllis (Bill) Beck of Canton, Shirley (Bob) Rathbun of Canton as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A memorial service to honor Charlie’s life will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc. of Canton, PA. In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation in Charlie’s name to Alzheimer’s Foundation or the charity of your choice. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
