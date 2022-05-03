When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, remember the love that we have shared and that will comfort thee....
Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance for what we do not see ~Hebrews 11:1
Charles Manville Harvey, 87, of Rome, PA passed away peacefully at home with his devoted wife, Ruth, of 66 years by his side. He was a man of faith and a member of Mount Zion Church in Waverly, NY. Charles was often referred to as “Chub” or “Charlie” by friends, family, and co-workers. Charles was born to Lester and Marian (Wilbur) Harvey Sr. of Rome, PA where he grew up with many siblings. During his school years he worked with a local veterinarian, Doc Stoll, where he drove all around the county assisting him during his farm visits where he grew a love for animals. Following high school graduation, he joined the United States Army and he was proud to join the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. During that time, he married the love of his life and best friend Ruth (Brown) Harvey on July 1, 1955. They had three children Deborah, Michael, and Dennis. Charlie enjoyed a career with IBM in Endicott and Owego, NY working with metal fabrication and machining and in the power house. In 1995, he was able to celebrate his retirement from IBM; he then enjoyed traveling with his beautiful wife and because of his love for history Williamsburg, VA and Gettysburg, PA were among his favorite places. He loved spoiling the grandkids with big hot dog roasts, teaching them how to drive tractors and four wheelers, and especially loved getting candy bags for them. Charlie was known for being kind and generous and loved to chat with people. You could always find him outdoors where people would often see him outside working at his house and just stop along the road to chat with him. He liked to keep his hands busy tending to his garden, crocheted, cutting firewood, carving wood, playing Freecell, and milking his goats that were so very special to him. Charles was pre-deceased by his parents Lester and Marian (Wilbur) Harvey Sr, son Dennis Harvey, sister and brother-in-law Fred and Donna (Harvey) Rosencrance, brother Richard Harvey, sister Cherie (Harvey) Jones, brother-in-law Donald Brown, and grandson-in-law Frank Zurla IV. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ruth (Brown) Harvey, of 66 years. Daughter Deborah Harvey and son Michael (Luan) Harvey. Grandchildren Paul (Pam) Miller, Misty (Paul) Cope, Shannon (Tony) Casterline, Nygel (Ginger) Thermilus Ward, Jacqueline Taylor, Tracy Zurla, Jeremiah (Sarah) Harvey, and Jesse Harvey-Simon. Great-grandchildren Devin, Conor, and Trevor Miller, Malachi and MaKenna Taylor, Levi and Ethan Cope, Olivia Ward, Gianna, Maxwell, and Nolan Casterline, Jocephine Harvey, and Hannah Ruth Zurla. Sister Anna (Jim) Ferguson, brothers Tom Harvey, brother Lester (Betty) Harvey Jr, brother-in-law Ronnie Jones, sister-in-law Lorraine Harvey, sister-in-law Suzie Brown. Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, May 5th from 10 to 12 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of Charlie’s life will follow at 12 pm at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in the Orwell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Charles had a heart for church missions in lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Mount Zion Church Missions Fund PO Box 70, Waverly, NY 14892
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.