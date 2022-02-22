Charles Martin Brennan, Ph.D., age 90, of Country Club Dr., Bloomsburg, died peacefully at his home on Monday, February 21, 2022.
Born on November 9, 1931 in Towanda, he was a son of the late Martin P. and Rheta (Boyce) Brennan. He was a 1949 graduate of Towanda High School and also graduated from Bloomsburg State Teachers College. He received his Ph.D. from Penn State University.
Charlie taught mathematics and coached track and field at East Orange High School in New Jersey before returning to Bloomsburg State College, where he taught mathematics and computer science for over 30 years, retiring in 1992.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a meteorologist in the Azores. He was a member of the Valley of Bloomsburg American Legion Post 273.
Charlie was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church in Bloomsburg. He also belonged to the Frosty Valley Country Club.
Charlie deeply loved his wife of 67 years, the former Dolores “Dee” Doyle, whom he married on June 5, 1954; his children: Terry D. Brennan, and his wife Trish, of Denver, CO, Mark P. Brennan, and his wife Virginia, of Salisbury, MD, and Kelly B. Williams, of York; his five grandchildren; and all things irish.
His family is forever grateful for the love and care provided to Charlie by Lori, Theresa, Ashley, Brenda, Aleta, Sharon, Amber, and Jeanie.
Information regarding a celebration of Charles’ life will be provided at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com
