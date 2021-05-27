Charles Mason Oldroyd Sr. of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on Friday, May 7, 2021 from injuries following a vehicle accident in April. He was 64 years old and recently retired.
Chuck, as he was known by family and friends, was born on Sept. 15, 1956 at Troy Community Hospital in Pennsylvania to Joyce (Strong) and George Oldroyd.
A Troy High School graduate, Chuck went on to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology (formerly Williamsport Area Community College). He had a long career as a pipefitter and superintendent for Local 267 Plumbers & Steamfitters. In the course of his work, Chuck led teams on many significant construction projects including those at Corning Inc., Cornell University, Anchor Glass Container, E. I. Du Pont, in addition to natural gas pipeline work throughout Pennsylvania and New York.
On September 9, 1978, Chuck married Lori (McGuire) Oldroyd, also of Troy, Pennsylvania. For the next 43 years, Chuck and Lori were inseparable, raising three boys together before becoming grandparents to eleven grandchildren. Above all, Chuck loved his family. He was a proud and devoted husband, father and grandfather, and much beloved by his wife and their extended family.
Chuck was an active member of the Free & Accepted Masons and Past Master of Trojan Lodge No. 306. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, camping, riding his Harley-Davison, tinkering in his garage, and spending time with family and friends. Chuck was a joyous person, and seemed to always have a smile on his face. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Lori Oldroyd; their sons Charles (Amy) Oldroyd Jr. of Sayre, PA; Jared (Laura) Oldroyd of Kensington, MD; Jess (Melissa) Oldroyd of Ulster, PA; and their grandchildren: Lauren, Mason Connor, Katherine, Nolan, Brendan, Mason Matthew, Aiden, Pierce, Jess Michael, Logan, and Ryatt Oldroyd; as well as brothers Dennis (Nancy) Oldroyd of Gillett, PA, and Scott (Marla) Oldroyd of Troy, PA, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the Gillett Baptist Church in Gillett, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trojan Lodge 306, 107 Hickock Dr. Troy, PA 16947.
