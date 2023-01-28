Charles “Mert” Haflett, 88, life-long resident of Windfall, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital, following a brief and unexpected illness. Charles Arnold, better known as ‘Mert”, was born on March 22, 1934, in Troy to the late Frank and Gladys (Purhenn) Haflett. He attended the one room schoolhouse in Windfall and later graduated with the Troy Area High School’s class of 1953 , where he excelled in sports, especially basketball and baseball. Mert was the areas devoted Electrolux vacuum salesman. A job he excelled at with sales and service from 1970 until his recent retirement. On August 30, 1958, Mert married the former Shirley Fennell in Canton. Together they shared 54 years of marriage and raised eight children prior to Shirley’s passing on November 23, 2012. Mert was a devout member of his home-town’s Church, the Windfall United Methodist Church.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting woodchucks. In earlier years, Mert played softball and was the President of Landon’s Cedar Ledge ball field in Canton. A talented athlete, Mert also enjoyed bowling and playing a round of golf. A loving and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Mert’s family was his utmost importance.
Surviving Mert is a special friend Marlene McCracken, his children, Bonnie (Tim) Parsell of Troy, Mike Haflett (Moya Nicholson), Lori Haflett, Tami (Walker) Davison, Kelley (Jake) Hickok all of Canton, Casey (Lorrie) Haflett of North Carolina, Kim (Brian) Machmer of Canton and Tom (Lisa) Haflett of Collegeville, grandchildren, Jason (Kelsey) Parsell, Shannon Parsell, Cole Isaacs, Jenny (Ken) Birrell, Ashley (Lance) Shedden, Cody (Brie) Hickok, Tiffany Hickok, Kaitlin (Andrew) Tew, Alexandra (Brad) Shields, Bryce (Ashley) Haflett, Emily Machmer, Tasha (Josh) Dodge, Allison Haflett, Lauren Haflett, Sean Pelton, Anthony Pelton, great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Eunice Hafett as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents and wife Shirley, he was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law; Marjorie (Charles) Scott and a brother Donald Haflett and sister-in-law; Essie Haflett.
A memorial service to honor Mert’s life will be held at 1 P.M. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Windfall United Methodist Church, 3351 Windfall Road, Granville Summit, Pa 16926. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you please consider a memorial donation in Mr. Haflett’s memory to the Windfall United Methodist Church, 1204 Redington Ave., Troy, Pa. 16947.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Mert and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfunerlahomes.com.
