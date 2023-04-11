Charles N. “Charlie” Sheets, 94, of Austinville, PA passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Phyllis Jean (Soderquist) Sheets who passed away on February 20, 2015. The couple married October 1, 1955 and had 59 happy years together.
Charles was born on August 14, 1928 in Swanton, VT, son of the late George A. and Beatrice F. (Bullard) Sheets. He joined the Army and served in the Korean War as a Medic ranking as Corporal and received an honorable discharge. Charles worked at Ward LaFrance in Elmira, NY for many years as a painter, then went to welding school and became a professional welder. He was a member of Austinville Union Church and Sylvania Lions Club where he did much volunteer work.
Charles is survived by his children: Bonnie (Mark) Kerr, Richard (Kelly) Sheets, Charles Sheets, Gary (Tammy) Sheets, Martin Sheets, Michael Sheets, Marla Rickabaugh, and Nancy (Roger Barratt) Sheets, his 10 grandchildren: Nathan Kerr, Aaron Sheets, Maegan Sheets, Ethan Sheets, Adam Sheets, Felecia Kniffin, Justin Sheets, Tyler Sheets, Mason Rickabaugh, Morgan Barratt, and 8 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Phyllis.
Services are private and at the convenience of Charles’ family. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to the Sylvania Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 5 Sylvania, PA 16945.
