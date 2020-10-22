Charles Raymond Brown, 78, of Standing Stone, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Charles was born in Sayre, on Oct. 7, 1942, a son of Raymond Eastman Brown and Ella Caroline Jones Brown. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School and in earlier years, Charles enjoyed playing softball, riding motorcycle, snowmobiling, working on vehicles and hunting. On Oct. 21, 1960, Charles entered the U.S. Army where he served until being honorably discharged on Oct. 18, 1963. He was employed by International Business Machines in Endicott, New York, for many years until his retirement. Charles enjoyed following Towanda Basketball, auto racing, and was an official at the Shangri-la Speedway in Owego, New York. His family includes his stepsons, Randy Epler and Mike Epler both of New Albany; brother and sister-in-law, Donald J. and Linda Brainard Brown of Orwell Township; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth M. and Charles Harvey of Orwell Township; several nieces, nephews and cousins and his canine companion, Juliette.
A private graveside service will be held at the Orwell Hill Cemetery, Orwell Township.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
