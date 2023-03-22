Mr. Charles Robert Fassett, age 77, of Laceyville, PA, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023, a week before his 78th birthday, at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital with his loving family at his side.
Chuck was born in Meshoppen, PA, on March 28, 1945, a son of the late William H. Fassett and Ella Cecillia Farr Fassett Cole. He graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School a member of the class of 1959. In 1977 he met the former Joyce Edsell and they spent the rest of their lives together making their home in Laceyville. They were married on April 24, 1993. They enjoyed their life together raising their children and grandchildren until Joyce passed away on October 2, 2021.
In his early years he worked at J&J Sales & Service in Laceyville as a mechanic and then went to work for US Seal in West Wyoming, PA, for many years.
He enjoyed the great outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or having cook outs with his famous BBQ chicken he just enjoyed being outside. He also enjoyed playing cards with an occasional beer. He was also known to collect any and all aluminum cans, and would enjoy sorting them and later scrapping them. However his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving:
Five children:
Debbie Force Laceyville, PA Tina Weaver Philadelphia, PA Scott Fassett Scranton, PA
Calvin Fassett and Elise Ingham Lawton, PA Dawn and Brian Hartford Canton, PA
Four step children:
Wayne Force Laceyville, PA
Daniel and Kelly Force Laceyville, PA
Julie Force Laceyville, PAAnthony “Tony” Force Laceyville, PA
Three grandchildren who he and Joyce raised as their own:
John and Tara Weaver Picture Rocks, PA James Weaver Laceyville, PA Crystal Weaver and Fiancé Nicole Ruhf Laceyville, PA
Grandchildren:
Zack and Melanie Force
Clayton Force and Lisa Wright
Brooke Force
Winnie Crawford and Mitch Bly
Hilda Force
Tyler Force
Stephanie Shoemaker
Tonia Morden
Lynn Morden
Travis Fassett
Josh Fassett
Amanda Fassett
Franchesca Fassett
Larissa Casselbury
Cory Brower
Austin Fassett
Keiana Fassett
Penny Saltsman
Kylie Saltsman
Skylar Hartford
Three brothers and a sister-in-law:Clifford Fassett Rushville, PADavid Fassett Laceyville, PA
Richard and Ruth Fassett Terrytown, PA
Two sisters and a brother-in-law:
Mary and Bill Walters Towanda, PAIva Fassett Saxton, PA
Four sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law:
Carol and Brian Canfield East Smithfield, PA
Beverly and Earl Packard Hornell, NY
Debbie and Michael Bolton Potterville, PA
Lynn Fassett Meshoppen, PA
Brother-in-law:
Stephen Boice Sugar Run, PA
He is also survived by several great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son Charles Robert Fassett Jr. and brothers William Fassett, Pearl Fassett, and Edward Fassett, and sisters, Martha Boice and Evelyn Fassett.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday evening, March 29, 2023, at 6:00 PM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with the Rev. Timothy Barnett officiating.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, from 4:00 PM until the start of the service at 6:00 PM.
Flowers are welcomed and should be directed to the funeral home and any Memorial Contributions may be sent to the New Hope Ministries, 1575 State Route 367, Laceyville, PA 18623.
