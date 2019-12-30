Charles Ronald Howell, 68, of Asylum Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 25, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Charles was born in Towanda Township, Pennsylvania on Sept. 6, 1951, the son of Carl P. Howell Sr. and Corrinne A. Rood Howell. He grew up in Evergreen, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the Class of 1969.
Following high school, Charles served with the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Masonite Corp. in Wysox for seven years and as a bartender at Pipher’s Tavern in Wysox for 28 years until retirement.
Charles was a life member of AM Vets Post No. 187, Asylum Township, VFW Post No. 6072, Asylum Township, VFW Post 6824, Rome and was a member of the Towanda Gun Club. Charles enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with friends.
He is survived by his sons, Charles M. Howell and Jeffrey T. Howell; granddaughter, Kayla Howell; his father, Carl P. Howell Sr.; brothers, Carl Howell Jr., Edward Howell and wife Rita, Gerald Howell and wife Phyllis, Richard Howell; sisters, Kathy Watkins and husband Ed, Lorraine VanDyke; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charles was predeceased by his mother, Corrinne Howell in 1997 and uncle, Willis Howell in 1993.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 will accord military honors at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
