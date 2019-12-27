Charles S. Kile, of Moxie, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side.
Born Jan. 14, 1936 in Wilkes Barre, he was the son of the late Austin Miller Kile and Elsie Dixon Kile. Charles graduated from Tunkhannock High School with the class of 1954.
At the age of 24 Charles was welcomed into the US Army and served at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was employed at Glidon Paint Factory in Cleveland, Ohio. He also worked as a dairy farmer and with the Masonite Corporation. In 1976 he began his career as a truck driver with A.B. Cole in Meshoppen and various other companies before retiring from Penns Best in Meshoppen, in 2002.
Charles loved German Shepherds and raised them until 2000. He also had a love for watching and feeding birds. Charles was a die-hard fan of the New York Giants and Penn State football. In his spare time Charles loved going camping and hunting, he also had a fondness for country music and square dancing. It was at a dance where he met his wife Sally. They were married in June of 1973 at the Spring Hill Methodist Church.
Charles is survived by his wife, the former Sally Robinson; brother, Austin Kile Sr. (Carole) of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and Tunkhannock; grandson, Jerry Kile (Angela) of Scotrun; nephews, Austin Kile Jr. (Eileen) of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Kristopher Kile (Emily) of Scottsdale, Arizona; niece, Keri Kile of Tunkhannock; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Onalee Robinson of Auburn Center; Jack and Jane Robinson of Stevensville; Joseph and Bonnie Robinson of Laceyville; Jerry and Karen Robinson of Monroeton; Jon and Stephanie Robinson of Wyalusing; Dean Robinson of New Angono, Philippines; several nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Elsie Kile; son, Jerry Austin Kile; grandson, Joshua Aaron Kile; and his “best little companion and buddy,” Kolbie.
A Memorial Service for Charles will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Moxie Community Church, 315 Benjamin Road, Wyalusing, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Rick Thomas of the church officiating. Interment will be in the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery. Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Homes, Wyalusing.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions in Charles name to the Moxie Community Church, c/o Jeanette Alexander, 315 Benjamin Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Those wishing may make condolences at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
