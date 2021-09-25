Charles Stevens French, CSM Ret, 95, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021 at home in Ebony, Virginia. He was born July 29, 1926 in Standing Stone, Pennsylvania to Guy David French and Alice Stevens French.
Charles grew up in Standing Stone, PA. In September 1943, Charles joined the US Navy. During WWII he fought in the Pacific Theater as part of Dive Bomber Squadron VB-92. In September, 1947, after finishing his enlistment, he left the Navy and returned home. He went back to high school and completed his senior year and graduated from Towanda High School in Towanda, PA, class of 1948. In September 1949, Charles rejoined the military; this time the US Army. During Charles’ military career he participated in WWII, the Korean War and served two tours in Vietnam. Other peacetime duty stations included, the Aleutian Islands (Navy), Free Territory of Trieste, Maine, Texas, Germany, Virginia, Germany (2nd tour) and North Carolina. During his career he received over 90 medals and awards including a Purple Heart and five Bronze Stars with V device. His two most prize medals were the Navy Combat Air Crew Medal (WWII) and the Combat Infantry Badge (Vietnam). He retired in June, 1973.
Charles married his first wife, Sylvia Rogers in 1948 in Towanda. They were married for 36 years. He later married the love of his life, Maxine White in 1986. He was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church in Ebony, VA and was also a lay minister. He enjoyed bowling and golfing. He continued golfing until last year when he had to stop due to declining health.
Charles is survived by his spouse Maxine White French of Windsor, Ontario, Canada; sister Violet Koser, Macedonia, PA, his sons, Charles A French (Linda), Fayetteville, NC, David French (Loretta), Hilo, HI, Kenneth (Diane) Wake Forest, NC, daughters, Diane Brooks (Joesph) Clemmons, NC and Linda Harris (Jeffrey) San Angelo, TX, and stepchildren in Canada, Phillip Tallent, Robert Tallent (Barb), Janet Holland (Marty), Cheryll Barrett (Steve), grandchildren, Richard French, Gulf Breeze, FL, Kevin French, Fayetteville, NC, Christina Brooks, Suffolk, VA, Jason Brooks, Old Fort, NC, Anna Hernandez-French, Seattle, WA, Colin Hernandez, Seattle, WA, Mara Hernandez-French, Colorado Springs, CO, Elena Hernandez-French, Santa Cruz, CA, Sean Cherlinczuk-French, Raleigh, NC, Ryan Cherlinczuk-Ruiz, Apex, NC, Keith Cherlinczuk-Ruiz, Austin, TX, Nate Harris, Ozona, TX, Hannah Harris Deloy, San Angelo, TX, step grandchildren in Canada, John Tallent, Ashley Simard, Morgan Parent, Nicole Tallent, Daniel Tallent, Megan Caille, great-grandchildren, Savannah French, Caroline French, Shiloh Deloy, Seth Deloy, Westley Harris and Cassandra Harris, step great grandchildren in Canada, Lily Simard, Brynn Simard, Evelyn Tallent, Mya Tallent, Casey Caille, Finley Parent, Tucker Parent, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives to include golfing buddy, Uncle Charles White and constant canine companion, Bella.
A special thank you to his beloved great nephew Bruce French for taking care of Charles and his wife for the past several years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Alice French, first wife, Sylvia Rogers French, and siblings, twin brother David French, Francis French, James French, Patricia Rogers, Minnie (Peggy) Zeidler, Edna Baton, Ada Barnum, Robert French, and Rosby French.
A memorial service with Military Funeral Honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Prospect United Methodist Church in Ebony, VA. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. The service will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/ProspectUMCinEbonyVA
Burial will be at a later date at Bradford County Memorial Cemetery, Towanda, Pa.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, PO Box 25, Ebony VA, 23845. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
