Charles T. “Buzz” Masteller Jr., 65, of 2527 Shotgun Hollow Road, Ulster, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. “Buzz” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Muncy, on March 25, 1954, the son of Charles T. Masteller Sr. and Anna Mae Gehr Masteller. Buzz was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1973 and soon thereafter became employed by the pallet factory in Picture Rocks. Buzz worked with his brother-in-law, Jim Keeney in his plumbing and heating business in New Albany for several years and went on to drive truck for Bill Orlowski of Sullivan County. For 23 years Buzz worked for Henry’s Tool and Machine Shop in New Albany and was employed by Advanced Auto Parts in Wysox for the past 11 years until the time of his death. In early years, Buzz was a member of the New Albany Fire Department and an active participant in fund raising events. He loved spending time with his grandchildren who fondly called him “Bumpa.” Buzz loved being outdoors especially hunting and fishing, country music and played banjo, mandolin, accordion and lead guitar with family members and in several area bands over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Marie Slater Masteller; children, Charles “Beaner” Masteller III of Ulster, Amy Vogel of Sayre, Brady (Amber) Masteller of West Burlington; step-son, Brian Selleck (Deborah Stanton) of Burlington; grandchildren, Madison and Aiden Vogel, Taylor, Jackson, and Wesley Masteller, Albert (Alicia) Shipman, and Devin Shipman; step-grandchildren, Chris and Chrissi Stanton, C.J. Stanton, Becca and Rachael Chilson, Cassidy Chilson (Frank Reams) and their father, Dale Chilson; four step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Leroy (Sandy) Masteller of Monroeton; sisters, Shirley (Randy) Bahr of Wilmot, Alice Adjei of Laporte, Lois (Nelson) Chilson of Terrytown; half-sisters, Ruth and Jeff Schrack of Reading, Maryann Morgan of Ocala, Florida; half-brother, James A. Cox of Elizabethtown; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Buzz was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Keeney Masteller; step-daughter, Anita Sue Selleck Shipman; step mother, Violet Masteller; step sister, Katy Masteller; brother, Donald Haines; half-brother, Ted Cox; mother-in-law, Esther Keeney; brothers-in-law, James Keeney and Charles “Chuck” Keeney and sister-in-law, Robin Keeney Fitzgerald.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Vina Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Cherry Grove Cemetery, Nordmont. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department, Main St., New Albany, PA 18833 in memory of Charles T. Masteller Jr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
