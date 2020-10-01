Charles V. Nichols, 94, of East Smithfield, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family or as Charles would say “he cashed in his chips.”
He was born on Jan. 27, 1926, in his parents’ home in East Smithfield, to the late Clayton and Elizabeth Nichols.
Charles was a graduate of S.R.U. School, class of 1944. Charles was well known within the surrounding communities for his strong work ethic, sense of humor, and love of family. He was very proud of East Smithfield, having lived his entire life there, and loved to socialize and debate the topics of the day with friends. Charles married June Alene Robinson on March 21, 1946 and had 67 years of marriage until her passing on Oct. 30, 2013. Together they successfully owned and operated the family farm beginning in 1946. In addition to being a dairy farmer, Charles also owned and operated a school bus for S.R.U. and Athens School District for over 70 years and personally drove for over 50 years. Charles also worked at Sylvania for 3 years, and made maple syrup in his sugar shack using horses to haul collected sap.
Charles enjoyed going to the Troy Fair, telling stories of his early days playing baseball with the East Smithfield Team. Holidays and family picnics were a special time for Charles as were town events such as the 4th of July and ice cream socials. As a young man, Charles participated in croquet tournaments, archery, and card clubs (with June), local horse shows, coon chases, and turkey shoots. Playing SKAT with his family was eagerly looked forward to.
Charles was a member of the East Smithfield Federated Church, Waverly Moose Lodge, Sayre ELKS Lodge No. 1148, East Smithfield, and Troy VFW for 47 years and was recently recognized for 60 years of membership at the Trojan Lodge No. 306.
Charles was a WWII Veteran having honorably served in the US Navy from 1944-1946 as part of the SS Golden Fleece in the Atlantic and SS Western Reserve Victory in the Pacific.
He is predeceased by his wife, June; his parents; sister, Wilma Horton; brothers-in-law, Leland Robinson and Jack Horton; and great-grandson, Gabe Robson.
Charles is survived by his five children, Sharon (Steve) West of East Smithfield, Von Nichols (special friend, Pat Bingaman) of Herndon, Carla (Lyle) Packard of Granville Summit, Connie (Steve) Pelton of Monroeton, and Jan (Joy) Nichols of Pine City, New York. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shelley Schrimp (Darin Vough) of East Smithfield, Stacey (Brian) Hampton of Watsontown, Steve West, Jr. of Union, South Carolina, Heather Packard of East Smithfield, Haley (Tim) Robson of East Smithfield, Anthony Pelton of Monroeton, Sean (Melinda) Pelton of Towanda, Erica (Nico Suarez) Nichols of Corning, New York, Rebekah and John Cook of Colchester, Vermont, Joseph Nichols of Elmira, New York, and Shelly (Mike) Russell of Horseheads, New York; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Pastor Tim Robson officiating. In accordance with the current order in Pennsylvania, please wear face coverings.
Burial will be held in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Charles’ honor to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848, or Union Cemetery, 182 Edgers Lane, Columbia Crossroads, PA 16914.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
