During the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, Charles Van Horn of Canton passed away peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was 83 years of age.
Born Jan. 27, 1938 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Edward William and Sadie Albertha (Norconk) Van Horn Driesbough. Charles graduated from Towanda High School with the class of 1955. He served our country in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958 as part of the NATO forces in France. After returning to civilian life Charles worked for Sardonie Construction for 2 ½ years before beginning his career with Penelec in October of 1961. He retired 33 years later in June of 1994. On June 3, 1961 he married Barbara Maryott. Together they raised two sons and a daughter and shared 42 years until Barbara’s passing in 2004.
Charles enjoyed several special interests including the outdoors, hunting, camping, NASCAR and snowmobiling. He enjoyed travel and had made four extensive trips to the western states. Most of all, he enjoyed the company of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Mike (& Sherry) Van Horn, Mark (& Emagene) Van Horn and Amy (& Daren) Zimmer; grandchildren, Shane (& Michelle) Van Horn, Shawna (& Johnny) Lee, Tiffany (& Randy) Rockwell, Markie Van Horn, Jeffery Van Horn, Dustin (& Lannie) Zimmer and Kristen (& Kurtis) Page; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and special companion, Cleone Vanderpool.
Visitation will be fro 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton; service will follow at 2 p.m. Common sense health precautions will be observed. Interment will be at a later date. The family will provide the flowers, and suggests that contributions in Charles’ name be directed to the Green Free Library, 38 N. Center Street, Canton, PA, 17724, or the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com).
