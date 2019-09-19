Charles W. Bailey, age 73, of Troy, passed peacefully away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. He was born on Dec. 2, 1945 in Blossburg, Pennsylvania, a son of Ralph and Leta (Conroy) Bailey. Charles was the husband of Earlene (Fields) Bailey with whom he enjoyed 52 years of matrimony. He worked for 20 years as an electrician foreman for G.R. Noto Electric and was a member of the IBEW Local 8-12 for 41 years. Charles was a member of the Mainesburg United Methodist Church for 18 years. He enjoyed metal detecting, fishing, wood crafts, spending time with family, and he loved going to Eddie’s restaurant for coffee every morning with the crew.
Charles is survived by his wife, Earlene; son, Brad Bailey of Mansfield; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Sara Bailey of Troy; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Shelley Bailey of Mansfield; 11 grandchildren, Dylan, Ava, Jarrod, Ayden, Alli Jo, Ashlyn, Lalaina, Rilee, Cabel, Amanda and David; four great-grandchildren, Mariyah, James, Emilia and Natalee; several special nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gordon and Jack Bailey; and a sister, Shirley Smith.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at the Olde Covert Church, RR1, Troy. A dinner at the church will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to God and County who will distribute to local charities. They can be contacted at (585) 705-0861. Buckheit Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.