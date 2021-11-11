Charles W. “Chuck” Callear, 83, of Athens, passed away into eternal life after a brief illness on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Born March 17th, 1938 to Clinton and Florence (Snyder) Callear, Chuck was a 1956 graduate of Athens High School. After graduating high school, Chuck enlisted in the United States Marine Corps reaching the rank of Corporal and serving as an Infantryman and aboard the U.S.S. NewPort News while on Sea Duty.
After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, he returned to Athens and on August 23, 1959 married Penelope J. Harshbarger (P.J. to dad), where they enjoyed a beautiful life together for 37+ years until her passing on March 20th 1997. Chuck and Penny have five children who survived them. Brigette, Becky (John) Jandura, Brett (Drema), Bart (Krista) and Buffy. Surviving Grandchildren: Timothy Bunao, Joshua Robbins, Stephanie (Adam) Hillman, Christopher (Kassidy), Trent and Carly Callear. Great-grandchildren: Harper and Manley Hillman and Raevyn Callear.
Chuck is survived by his sister, Herthel Campbell, brother Jack, sister-in- law Carolyn Cole and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and golfing buddies.
Chuck worked at the I.R., retiring in 2000 after 41 years as a machinist. He was an avid golfer, having won the Tioga Country Club’s Senior Club Championship in 1997 and making 3 holes-in-one, a feat he was extremely proud of. In addition to golfing, Chuck was an extremely talented wood smith and he would work happily in his workshop creating projects for family and friends.
A very vocal Penn State Football fan, he was never far from the T.V. when a game was on. He also was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Boston Red Sox.
Always giving to others, Chuck’s final gift was that of organ donor.
Abiding by Chuck’s wishes, calling hours will be from 1:00 – 1:45 P.M., Thursday, November 11th, 2021 at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens. Private services with military honors for the family and close friends will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org, or to Penn-York Opportunities, Inc., 101 S. Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
