Charles W. Woodard of Monroeton, Pennsylvania, transitioned from this life into the next on July 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
To fully understand the life this wonderful man led, lets follow his life's journey. The oldest of four children born to Willard and Eleanor Woodard, he grew up in the Gillett, Pennsylvania area. He was always a hardworking man, rising early to work on the family farm, going to school and back to milking afterwards. His parents taught and instilled in him a love and respect for life, all life, and a deep appreciation of the wonders we see and live every day, yet often take for granted.
He took each experience to heart and looked and felt deeply. As he grew, so did his love for life, plant or animal and it is one of the reasons he became a land surveyor and eventually joint owner of George K. Jones and Associates in Towanda, Pennsylvania. For over 30 years he walked the mountains and valleys of Pennsylvania and experienced the joy of seeing deer frolicking in fields, bear enjoying a light afternoon snack of blueberries with their cubs, bobcats and fox hunting for prey. He waded through streams teeming with various forms of life, and of course kept track of where the best fishing would be for later. Sometimes he would get caught in a thunderstorm and would race for the truck, then watch the storm unfold, the flashes of lightning, the booming of thunder, the smell of the rain hitting the earth, animals scurrying for cover. He absorbed all the feelings and emotions and just breathed them in and enjoyed each experience for the miracles they are.
Camping with the family was one of his greatest joys and the memories of those fun-filled days will continue to bring joy to those who shared those wonderful experiences with him. He would rise at the break of day and drag to the lake whatever willing participants he could and the days adventures would begin. Casting toward the sunrise, a slight breeze blowing, deer feeding along the edge of the lake, being ever-watchful of their young, and eagle or an osprey flying overhead, dew glistening off the leaves, crickets still chirping, the peace and wonder just soaking in. These are the feelings he taught his family to learn to feel, to love, to appreciate. Then he was back to the camper to show off his catch, he would sit and watch the doves bobbing and tipping their heads, the hummingbirds would flit in and out around the feeders, the dogs laying at his feet hoping for a little scrap to fall, the campground slowly stirring to greet the day.
A little while later it was off to boating and taking the kids and grandkids tubing. He would troll the tube slowly for the newbies, and pull them ever so gently through the water. The experienced tubers, not so much. Once they were firmly seated, his goal was to see how long it took to dump them and it was a wild ride to see who would last longest.
Then, back to the camper for lunch, maybe a short well-deserved nap, a game of horseshoes, or just watching the squirrels and chipmunks scurrying around, the kids playing games or going swimming. Sitting around the campfire, flames flickering blues, yellows and reds while he roasted marshmallows and made s’mores, listening to crickets chirping, fish jumping, the kids playing kick the can. Moments where he enriched the lives around him and taught them to live life to the fullest, to treasure each moment and to love without reservation.
Hunting was one of his favorite sports. He often could be found traipsing through the woods with various friends and family members, hoping to catch a glimpse of the elusive white-tailed deer. He always volunteered to be the “driver,” the one who walks a particular area to spook the deer towards another hunter. He taught many a young hunter how to walk stealthily through the woods, stepping lightly on the crusted snow, ever alert to catch the sound of movement and how to wait patiently for that heart-pounding moment when a deer would appear.
Charlie enjoyed watching his son Curtis run cross country, start a singing career and “be living the life.” He was his biggest fan. Some of his proudest moments were escorting his beautiful daughter Julie to homecoming court, walking each daughter down the aisle at their weddings, cheering them on at softball games and watching his grandchildren grow into the wonderful people each of them have become. His zest for life, love and happiness has inspired them, and shown them how love should be a part of everything you do, every action you take and every moment you live.
Charlie graduated from the Troy High School Class of 1967. He was senior class president, and a quarterback for the football team’s undefeated season his senior year. He graduated from Alfred State college in 1969 and then enlisted in the Army Reserves for two years. He was a well-known and respected land surveyor and co-owner of George K. Jones & Associates, Surveyors in Towanda. Charles donated time to community activities such as the kayak races in the Susquehanna River and was a board member of the Bradford County Planning Commission for many years.
Charles is survived by the love of his life, Connie Morse Woodard; his children, Julie Woodard Fries (Chris), Curtis Woodard (Fanny Pedroso), Renae McGuire (Shawn), Cheri Brown (Mark), Marcia Calaman (Joe), Sarah Green (Stan); his brother, Brian Woodard (Brenda); his sister, Vera Dixon (Bob); grandchildren, Morgan Fries, Leah Fries, Dustin Herman, Debra Allis (Ryan Hyuck), Elizabeth McGuire, Aiden McGuire, Grady McGuire, Mark Brown Jr., Christopher Brown (Naomi Lynwood), Carmeta Calaman (Nick Malin), Alexandra Calaman (Aiden Johnson), Brooklyn Green, Draven Green; great-granddaughters, Jenna Hyuck and Rosalynn Hyuck; his loving canine companions, Ivory and Bear; maternal aunts, Marge Inman Woodard (Victor) and Marceil Inman Abbey (Roland); special nephews, who were his fishing and hunting partners, Jeremiah Culver, Richard Morse IV and George Johnson Jr.; special niece Tanya Johnson; and brother-in-law Richard Morse Jr., with whom he had one of his favorite fishing adventures at Tioga point.
Charles was predeceased by his father, Willard Woodard; his mother, Eleanor Inman Woodard; and his brother, Randy Woodard.
A celebration of Charles’ life will be held at the families convenience. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the American Cancer Society, or to the Monroe Hose Company, PO Box 48, Monroeton, PA 18832 in his memory.
