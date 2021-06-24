Charles William Harding, 64, of Towanda, PA passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, following declining health. Charles was born in Sayre, PA on Sept. 7, 1956, the son of Warren R. Harding and Julia Slater Harding. He was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the Class of 1974 and continued his education at Corning Community College. Charles began his working career with Lockheed Martin, in Owego, NY and was later employed by Osram Sylvania in Towanda for 13 years and Leprino Foods in South Waverly, PA for 12 years until declining health no longer permitted him to continue.
Charles was a life member of the Athens Borough Fire Department. He possessed great love for his nieces, great nieces, and great nephews whom he thought of as his “grandchildren”. Charles enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and was a master model builder. Surviving are, his stepdaughter, Brenda Walter of South Carolina, brother and sister-in-law, Wayne R. and Julie Harding of Athens, PA, nieces, Elizabeth Dinich (Michael) of Sayre, Nicole Kane (Jude) of South Waverly, PA, great nieces, Anna and Olivia and great nephews, Gabriel and Atticus. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his wife, Mary Agnes Harding on April 8, 2017.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Hope Lodge Hospitality House, 1100 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620 in memory of Charles William Harding. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
