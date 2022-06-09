Charles William Schmeckenbecher Jr., 78, of Towanda, PA passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA following declining health. Charles was born in Towanda, PA on December 4, 1943, the son of Charles William Schmeckenbecher Sr. and Hilda Monahan Schmeckenbecher. He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1961 and was later stationed with the U.S. Army in Greely, Alaska from February 15, 1966 to January 15, 1968.
Charles was employed as a heavy equipment operator for many years until his retirement.
He was a life member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, Monroeton Rod & Gun Club, and the Towanda Elks Lodge. He also was a member of the Towanda Gun Club, AM Vets Club and the Loyal Order of Moose. “Wild Bill” was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending the winter months in Florida. He is survived by his wife, Marie Gowin Schmeckenbecher, daughter, Sheri Weiss, sons, Steve (Angela) Schmeckenbecher, Scott (Connie) Schmeckenbecher, step children, Dan Dickson, Melissa Longacre, grandchildren, Shelby, Brooklyn, Cody, Ashley, Brittany, Amanda, and Allison, great grandchildren, Brexton, Elena, Logan, Paizley and Bella. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his sister, Marlene Maynard, the mother of his children, Betty Lewis and stepson, Glen Dickson Jr. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to American Legion Post No. 42, 912 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Charles William Schmeckenbecher Jr.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
