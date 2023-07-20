Charlotte A. Petty, a loving and cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023, in Sayre, PA. Charlotte was born on April 8, 1941, in Waverly, NY, one of ten children of Charles S. and Mildred I. (DePew) Robbins. Charlotte’s life was marked by her generosity, kindness, and unwavering love for her family, making her a beacon of warmth and comfort to all who knew her.
Charlotte was a devoted mother to her five children: Denise (Gordon) Hibbard, Kathleen Petty (Willis Hottle), William S. “Willy” (Vicki) Petty, Sandra (John) Beard, and Carol “Doobie” Petty (Paul Campbell). A proud grandmother, she was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Heather & Mark Burgess, Kenneth & Kelly Ball, Ashlee Bolen, Kyle Ball, Samantha & Robin Sourdiff, Charles & Lauren McCartney Hottle, Joseph Petty, Lucas Petty, Roger William Hottle, Marlo & Piker Carl; her heart was also filled with love for her 33 great grandchildren, and most recently a great great grandson. The bond she shared with her sister Patti Sulger Phalen (Wade), sister-in-law Arlene Robbins, and her cousin and special friend Janet Howell was profound, and her numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins held an important place in her heart too. Charlotte was welcomed into heaven by her parents Charles S. and Mildred I. (DePew) Robbins, her granddaughter Nicole Hottle Kinney, and her siblings: Charles A. Robbins, William Robbins, Franklin Robbins, Louis Robbins, Norman Robbins, Louise Ennis, Shirley Howard and Ida Shipman.
As a hard-working woman with an indomitable spirit, Charlotte held various roles during her life. She served as an assistant manager for Kwick Fill Gas Station in Owego and also worked at the Valley Stock Yards and the Owego Sales Barn. Her work ethic was unparalleled, and she brought her unique warmth and charm to every job she held.
Charlotte lived her life with enthusiasm and a deep appreciation for the simpler pleasures. She had a passion for shopping, jewelry, and the thrill of yelling BINGO. Her hands were rarely still as she enjoyed crocheting and was a familiar face at square dances and polkas. A lover of Country Music, Charlotte was also a dedicated AVON sales lady for many years. When she decided to step back from sales, she continued her connection with AVON by assisting her daughter Kathy in delivering products to many area friends.
Charlotte’s life can best be described by the words of Maya Angelou, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” This quote encapsulates the essence of Charlotte’s life. She made everyone around her feel loved and valued. Her generosity of spirit, her warm and inviting personality, and her thoughtful nature touched the lives of all who knew her.
Charlotte was a woman of immense love and kindness. She was the heart of her family, a dedicated friend, and a beloved member of her community. Her life was a tapestry of love and dedication, woven with threads of joy, shared experiences, and the unbreakable bonds of family. She will be deeply missed, yet her legacy lives on in the hearts of those she loved.
As we remember Charlotte, we celebrate a life lived fully and generously. She was a woman of great strength and compassion, a matriarch who guided her family with love and kindness. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of her loved ones, and her influence will continue to shape their lives. Charlotte’s life was a testament to the enduring power of love, and she will be deeply missed. We will gather on Thursday, July 27th from 2 – 4 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols to remember and celebrate her life. A memorial service will be held at 4 pm. Charlotte will be laid to rest in the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. Charlotte would want those attending to come casual and not to fuss. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution please consider a gift to the Activities fund at Elderwood at Tioga, 37 N. Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892, she loved participating with others there and yelling BINGO or for the love and support shown to us while she was at the hospital, we are grateful for the love and care from the Cancer Fund at the Guthrie Clinic, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, Pa 18840 in loving memory of Charlotte A. Petty.
