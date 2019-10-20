Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, so loved, so missed so very dear....
Charlotte Ann Uhouse, 74, of Sayre, passed away on Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Charlotte was born on Sept. 28, 1945 at the Mills Hospital in Towanda, one of ten children of Leon and Pearl (Sick) Otten. Charlotte was a graduate of the Wyalusing Valley High School Class of 1963. A devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to be surrounded by her family Charlotte enjoyed composing and working on family genealogy. She was a mother and grandmother with special talents ~ she enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens, drawing and painting, crocheting, sewing and needlework.
Charlotte will be greatly missed by David Uhouse, Sr.; and her children, David (Mary Ann) Uhouse Jr of LeRaysville; Adam (Susan) Uhouse of Rome; Mark (Kellie) Uhouse of Warren Center; Melissa (William) Ellis of Windham Summit; her special grandchildren, Codi, Caleb, Paige, Jessica, Molly, Joseph, Jenna, Elaine, Joshua and Benjamin; her great-grandchildren, Isaac, Evelyn and Juliet; her siblings, Paul (Gladys) Otten of LaSalle, Colorado, Morris Otten of Wyalusing, Gene (Glenda) Otten of Gillett, Jim Otten of Dallas, Alice (Robert) Allis of Rome, Helen (Herbert) Williams of Laceyville, Ethel Otten of Sayre; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Pearl Otten and her sisters, Doris and Arlene Otten.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Larry D. Jennings, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org) in loving memory of Charlotte Ann Uhouse.
