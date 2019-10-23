Charlotte May (Winnie) Oliver, 72, of Big Pond, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor. She was the loving wife of Howard James Oliver Sr. The couple married Dec. 18, 1964 and had 54 happy years together.
Charlotte was born on May 24, 1947 in Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Levelle) Winnie. She attended Family Haven Church and was strong in her Christian faith. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Howard; her son, Howard James “Jim” Oliver Jr. of Big Pond; her grandchildren, Alice Oliver, Bethany Gambino, Chelsea Oliver, Hayley Kenyon, Timothy Oliver Jr., Dillion Oliver, Gabriella Oliver, and Samantha Oliver; her great-grandchildren, John, Parker, Lyndon, Corban, Levi, and Cora; her sister, Yvonne Valdez; along with several nieces and nephews. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Timothy J. Oliver Sr.; and several brothers.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pennsylvania. The funeral service to honor Charlotte’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the funeral home with her pastor Rev. David Storrs officiating. Burial will be private in Hillside Cemetery in Big Pond, Pennsylvania.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Send condolences to VickeryFH.com.
