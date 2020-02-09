Cheryl A. Carter, formerly of Gillett, Pennsylvania and Oneonta, New York, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Sat. Jan. 25, 2020.
Cheryl was born on Mar. 15, 1956 in Elmira, New York to the late, Clarence and Dorothy Deats Carter.
She was employed by various department stores including Rosenbaum’s and Harold’s Army & Navy.
Family was always of the utmost importance to her.
She enjoyed gambling, reading, “Bonfires with Bourbon,” and her feline companions.
Cheryl is survived by her two brothers, Ricky (Cheryl Marie) Carter Sr. and Stephen (Sheila) Carter, both of Gillett; step-children, Robert (Lisa) Lipari, Joseph (Brook) Lipari, Lindsay (Mark) Maynard, Katee (Jared) Shue Lipari; five step-grandchildren; step-siblings, Gary (Lori) Hawk, Lee Hawk, Raymond (Andrea) Hawk; nieces and nephews, Amanda and Christine, Nicole and Jason, Kristen and Patrick, Rickey Jr., Crystal, Raymond, Rand and Ryan.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by two companions, Michael S. Lipari and Peter Mulinari; step-father, Malcolm Bull; and step-sister, Bonnie Reese.
Guests will be received at Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 between the hours of 1-3 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3:15 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill, East Smithfield, PA 18831 in her memory.
