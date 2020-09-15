Cheryl Eddy Smith, 72, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020, following declining health.
Cheryl was born in Towanda on Jan. 7, 1948, the daughter of the late Rex Eddy and Alma Hendershot Eddy. She was a graduate of Mansfield High School. Cheryl was employed for many years as a nursing assistant at Memorial Hospital in Towanda and worked at the former Fireplace Restaurant in Wysox until failing health no longer permitted her to continue. Cheryl loved nature, the outdoors, animals and caring for her property. She enjoyed a good laugh and reminiscing with family and friends.
Cheryl’s family includes her daughter and son-in-law, Tina L. James and husband Shawn; grandson, Tristan James; sisters, Dixie Remsnyder, Cathy Weed and husband Bob; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Judy Eddy; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA with Pastor Larry Jennings of the Warren Center Baptist Church officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in Cheryl’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
