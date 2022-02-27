Cheryl L. (Scott) Miller, 76, of Troy, PA passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Cheryl, daughter of the late Mark P. and Louise S. (Smiley) Scott, was born at the Ross Maternity Home in Canton, PA, on April 5, 1945.
Cheryl was an alumni of Troy High School and State Beauty School and became a licensed beautician for over 20 years and shop owner for more than 15 years. She also worked at Paper Magic/Eureka as well as Martha Lloyd Community Services where she received the 10 Year Service Award and eventually retired. Cheryl was a member of the East Troy Baptist Church and the local Business & Professional Women’s Association. She enjoyed spending her free time bowling, dancing, socializing, and playing games with family and friends.
Cheryl is survived by her son Shane S. (Terri) Miller of Troy, grandson Alden N. Miller, brother David F. Scott, sister Nancy S. Jennings, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jerry L. Scott.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10:00-11:00 AM on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. The funeral service to celebrate Cheryl’s life will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 5 th at the funeral home with Rev. George Ogden officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cheryl’s memory to the Heritage Garden Club of Troy c/o Vivian Hall, 1511 Wallace Rd, Troy, PA 16947-9444.
