Chester “Chet” Ostrowsky, age 84, of Wyalusing, PA passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 with his family by his side at the Skilled Nursing Unit at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Chet was born on June 5, 1939 in Factoryville, PA the son of the late Benjamin and Helen Dobrinski Ostrowsky. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School with the class of 1958.
He married Mary Hillis on October 8, 1960 and together they raised three children, Kim, Cheri, and Mark.
Chet began his career in the meat cutting industry beginning at age 15 and continued there for many years. He then started his own business crushing stone. For 20+ years he owned and operated Always Ready Crushed Stone.
He previously attended the St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Wyalusing, PA. He enjoyed going to the casino and was an avid outdoorsman, particularly hunting and riding his 4-wheeler. He was especially fond of deer hunting at his camp in Richford, NY. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family.
Chet is survived by his wife, Mary H. Ostrowsky; his daughter, Cheri Holecek and her husband, Bob, of Wysox, PA; his grandchildren, Frank M. Ferrara of LeRaysville, PA and Haley C. Ferrara of Charlotte, NC; Kim’s life partner, Todd Dorman, of Herrickville, PA; Mark’s life partner, Tina Salsman of New York; his brothers, Bernie Ostrowsky and George Ostrowsky; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Ferrara (d. May 11, 2022) and son, Mark Ostrowsky (d. November 29, 2020).
Abiding by Chet’s wishes there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Chet’s name to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the Animal Shelter of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
