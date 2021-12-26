Chester J. Tworsky, Jr., 79, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Karen M. (Cieckiewicz) Tworsky. The couple married October 6, 1973 and had 48 happy years together.
Chester was born on June 13, 1942 in Jersey City, NJ, son of the late Chester J. and Mary (Trezciak) Tworsky, Sr. He was a US Navy veteran, served during the Cuban Missile Crisis in Underwater Demolition (Navy Seals) from 1960-1963. He was aboard the USS Boxer along with several other ships and submarines. Chester was Catholic by faith and wrote a Bible based newsletter that had subscribers as far as Texas and Alaska. He was an avid fly fisherman and fly tier, enjoyed reading and painting, and was a gun enthusiast.
Chester is survived by his loving wife Karen, his niece Sara Woodard and great niece Jesilyn Pena, both of Troy, PA, and nephews Justin Driscoll and Joseph Cieckiewicz. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services are private and are at the convenience of Chester’s family and have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Chester’s memory to the Happy Tails No Kill Shelter, 500 Cemetery Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
