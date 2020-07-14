On Friday, July 10, 2020, Christian Lee Morgan’s journey on Earth ended and he went to be with our Lord. Christian was born Sept. 26, 1997 in San Antonio, Texas. He was a graduate of Troy High School. Christian loved his family and friends. Although quiet, his heart was big. He would help anyone who needed it. He felt emotions deeply and passionately. In his spare time, he loved to play video games. He was a fantastic artist with a desire to become a tattoo artist. He liked to play guitar and watching movies.
He is survived by his parents, Anna Morgan-Schill and Terry Morgan; his sister, Emma Morgan; grandmother, Shirley (Ed) Terrell; step-grandmother, Karen Schill; aunts, April Pezina, Sandra Villarreal, Bobbi Abbott, JaNell (Doug) Young, Joetta Aten, and Stephanie Schill; uncle, Christopher (Wilma) Morgan; several cousins and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Ernest (Punter) Schill Jr.; grandmother, Mary Ellen Pezina; grandfather, John H. Morgan Jr.; step-grandfather, Ernest W. Schill Sr.; uncle, Richard Pezina; and several beloved pets.
Although his time was short, he will never be forgotten. The hole in our hearts will never be filled. He will be greatly loved and missed by many. Shine bright among the stars, Christian.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Gerald W. Vickery Jr., Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, PA 16947. To follow guidelines, masks are required and the use of social distancing is requested.
