Christina May Davis, 43, of 38 Watts St. Towanda, PA passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the home of her mother and father, Tina and Timothy R. Northrup in Powell, PA following declining health.
Christina was born in New Iberia, LA on January 15, 1977. She grew up in Powell and was a 1996 graduate of Towanda Area High School. Christina was formerly employed by GTP in Towanda, Sammy’s Restaurant and the B&D Diner in Wysox and Barefoot Flooring in Troy, PA. She loved spending time with her family, the outdoors, fishing, camping and boating.
Christina is survived by her life partner of 24 years, Michael McNeal, parents, Tina Wheeler Northrup and Timothy R. Northrup, sons, Matthew Thomas McNeal, Mason Kane McNeal, Marcus Allen McNeal (Allyson), grandson, Owen Wesley McNeal, special sister, Ashley Stranger (John), as well as numerous half-brothers, half-sisters, aunts, uncles nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA with Mr. Johnnie Johnson officiating.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Christina May Davis. Service arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
