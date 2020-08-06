Christina Scott Paris, 29, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Christina was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania, on July 16, 1991, the youngest daughter of Scott Russell Paris and Connie Lynn Walters Paris. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Her family includes her parents, Scott Paris (Betty Jane Miller) and Connie Paris of Meshoppen, Chastity Walters (Artie Medina) of Athens, Pennsylvania, Marie Paris of Meshoppen; maternal grandparents, Gloria and Sonny Rought of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; paternal grandparents, Bob and Dorothy Paris of Canton, Pennsylvania; special nephew and niece, Dayton Medina and Mylee Medina; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins; and her canine companion, Ranger. Christina was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Beverly Farr Redmond; cousin, Terilyn Walters; and friends, Amber DeSisti and Zack Hartshaw.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
