Christina “Tina” Demko, 55, beloved resident of Martha Lloyd Community Services in Troy, Pennsylvania was called home to her heavenly reward, Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital.
Christina was born December 5, 1966 in Ashland, PA, she was the only daughter of four children born to Carol A. Stollmeyer and the late Robert J. Demko. Tina, as she was affectionately referred to by family and friends alike, was baptized in the Roman Catholic Faith. In 1985, at the age of 19, she went to reside at Martha Lloyd. While there, Tina became a beautiful and well-respected member of their community. She was an avid music fan and enjoyed watching and listening to Disney movies. Tina could memorize all the song’s words and would sing them often. Some of her favorites included, Annie, Wizard of Oz, Little Mermaid and Jungle Book, just to name a few. Spending time coloring and McDonald’s Hamburgers, French Fries and Coke were the absolute best. Christina truly loved her family and treasured their visits especially on holidays’.
Surviving is her mother, Carol, three brothers: David (Janice) Demko, Richard (Dianne) Demko all of Vero Beach, FL and Douglas Demko of Quinlan, TX, two nephews, Brendan Demko and Douglas Demko Jr., several aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends and caregivers.
The family invites friends to call 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A memorial service to honor Christina’s life will be celebrated immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Please consider wearing masks and social distancing while in attendance during services. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial in Ms. Christina Demko’s loving memory to her Martha Lloyd Community in Troy, PA 16947.
