Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear ~
Christine A. Ballard, 86, of Wysox, Pa passed away peacefully at her home on Monday morning, February 28, 2023.
Tina, as she was affectionally known by her family and friends was born on August 6, 1936 in Yonkers, New York; a daughter of the late Pasquale and Margaret McKechnie Forcelli. She was a graduate of Yonkers High School and on August 14, 1955 she married the love of her life Ronald C. Ballard. Together they have shared nearly 68 years of marriage and happiness. A loving wife, a devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to be surrounded by her family. A talented crafter too, Tina enjoyed making jewelry and Fabergé eggs for her family to treasure.
She was loved and cherished by so many people including her: husband Ronald C. Ballard; her children: Peggi Munkittrick; Gary (Kelly) Ballard; Larry (Kim) Ballard; and Bettina (Earl) Campbell. Twelve grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law: Pasquale (Patty) Forcelli Jr.; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Tina was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her sister Margaret McGrath; brother-in-law William McGrath; son-in-law Jim Munkittrick; great grandson Levi Cole; and great granddaughter Brooke Blasz.
Abiding with the families wishes, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com (http://www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com/).
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Guthrie Hospice for the love and care they provided to our family ~ Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd., Towanda, 18848 in loving memory of Christine A. Ballard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.