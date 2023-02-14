Christine E. Woodward, 47, of Troy, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2023 due to a fatal car crash.
Christine was born on May 9, 1975, in Lock Haven, PA to Debra Hill and the late Stephen Hill. She graduated from Bald Eagle Nittany High School in 1993. After graduating High School Chris attended Mansfield University where she played basketball and earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1997. She then went on to earn her master’s degree from Wilkes University.
She taught in the Troy School District for almost 15 years, the Elmira School District for 7 years, and the Philadelphia School District for 2 years.
Chris attended and was a member of Victory Church and loved her Church Family.
Chris was a strong, kind, caring, and giving mother, sister, daughter, and friend with an infectious smile. She was a huge supporter of the Troy Trojan 3-point club, serving recently as president, Lady Trojan Basketball, Trojan Football, and as a volunteer coach.
Chris is survived by her mother, her three children, Mason, Evan, and Raelyn Woodward all of Troy. Her brother, Stephen (Jocelyn) Hill of Beech Creek and nephews, Shayden and Landen Hill. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins, and her chocolate lab, Violet.
She was predeceased by her father, maternal grandparents Charles and Margaret Alley, and paternal grandparents Elmer and Rose Hill.
Memorials may be given to the Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, c/o Matt Geer, Troy Trojan 3-point club, and the Victory Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held this Friday February 17, at Victory Church 645 E Main St Troy, PA. Visiting hours will be held from 3:00-5:00PM with a memorial service immediately following at 5:00PM. There will be a dinner held at the Troy Sale Barn immediately following the services for family and friends who would like to attend.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
