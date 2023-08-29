Christopher B. Yuscavage, 52, of Canton, PA passed away at his residence on Saturday, August 26, 2023. He was born October 18, 1970, in Wilkes Barre, a son to Joseph and Anita “Ann” (Luce) Yuscavage. He attended Towanda Area School and was a graduate of the class of 1988. After high school he went on to attend WACC where he earned his associate degree for Electrical Technician. Chirs was employed at Jeld-Wen (formerly Masonite) in Towanda as an Instrument Specialist for nearly 30 years. He loved his job and interacting with his co-workers, who lovingly nicknamed him “Rigid”.
Chris loved being outdoors and appreciated nature. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and traveling wherever the roads would take him. Barbequing, smoking meats, cooking and giving culinary gifts were some favorite times for Chris. He was a genuinely selfless person who always thought of others. His bright side always shown through, and he would never think twice about putting his own needs on hold to help anyone, family and friends alike. Chris was giving, protective and always wanted to make sure everyone was better off than him. He possessed a very witty and keen sense of humor, making people smile and laugh. Chris loved his home, life and worldly possessions but most importantly he was a loyal son, brother and friend who loved his family and friends unconditionally.
Chris leaves behind his parents, Joseph and Ann Yuscavage of Cogan House, brothers, Michael A. Yuscavage of Towanda and Shawn K. Yuscavage of Pittsburgh as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family invites friends for a time of visitation from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Grover Church of Christ, 20 Main Street, Grover, PA 17735. A funeral service to honor Christopher’s life will be on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 11 A.M. at the Grover Church of Christ. A burial service will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 1 P.M. at the Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 612 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming, Pennsylvania 18644. Pepper Funeral Home and Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Chrsitopher’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories of Chris and condolences to the family may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhome.com
