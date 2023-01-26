Christopher J. Arnold, 44, of Williamsport, formerly of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his residence. Christopher James was born March 31, 1978 in Danville to James R. and Roberta (McCaw) Arnold. He attended Canton area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1996. Following high school, Chris was accepted to Clarion University of Pennsylvania where he acquired a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Chris was employed earlier by Ames Plastic in Camp Hill Pennsylvania for 20 years. Most recently, he moved back to the area and accepted employment as a supervisor for Stellant Industries in Williamsport.
Christopher’s memberships include the Canton Lions Club, Canton’s St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church where he was baptized, confirmed and served as a former altar boy. Most recently Chris was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg.
Chris was a well-liked and outgoing individual. He was very social and often looked forward to visiting with family and his many friends. Chris possessed a passion for cooking, a culinary talent he loved embracing. He enjoyed the outdoors. Jeep rides on the backroads, especially with his daughters in their younger years, were always special and something he held close in his heart. Chris was an avid and dedicated Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most important was his family, especially spending time with his two daughters.
In addition to his loving parents Jim and Roberta, Chris leaves behind, his two beloved daughters; Alexandra Skye Arnold and Gretchen Raine Arnold, a sister, Erica Arnold, his fiancée, Breana (Orr) Allen, two aunts, Sue (Ike) Bowers and Mary Jane Piccinini, an uncle, Joseph (Susan) McCaw, cousins, Kirk McCaw, Craig McCaw, Stacy Burns and Jamie Taylor, a niece, Claire Arnold-Wetzel, a nephew and Godson, Aaron Arnold-Wetzel as well as many dear and special friends.
Chris was predeceased by his grandparents; James (Elaine) Arnold and Joseph (Jane) McCaw.
Visitation for family and friends will be held noon to 2 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A funeral service will follow to celebrate his life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Christopher’s loving memory to the James C. Arnold’s Scholarship Fund, C/O Canton Lions Club, Po Box 74, Canton PA 17724.
Memories of Chris and condolences for the family may be expressed by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
