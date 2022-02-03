Christopher M. Serfass
I know you sleep in heaven, and up there dream of me.
Waiting there for those you love, until together we will be.
I know that you’re not lonely, in company of angels above.
Watching over and protecting, those left behind you love.
Christopher Michael Serfass, 28, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Milan, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
He was born on September 7, 1993, in Sayre, PA, the son of Michael and Susan (Phillips) Serfass.
Christopher was a graduate of Athens High School, Class of 2012. He was Valedictorian of his class. During his school years, he was a member of FBLA, participating in Nationals, was a member of the National Honor Society, and ran track and cross country. Following graduation, he was an undergraduate at Bucknell University and was a leader in the outdoor education program. He graduated with high honors and continued his education at North Carolina State University, receiving his master’s degree. He currently was in the Doctoral Chemical Engineering program at North Carolina State University.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. Christopher had a big heart and was always very considerate and thoughtful of others. His giving nature, kindness, and willingness to help others will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. Christopher loved spending time outdoors, and his hobbies reflected that by his love of running, hiking, and kayaking. He also was an avid reader and pursuer of knowledge. Christopher was a member of the Athens United Methodist Church.
Christopher is survived by his parents; Michael and Susan Serfass, sister; Katelyn Serfass (Paul Harkenrider), maternal grandparents; Duane and Shirley Phillips, paternal grandparents; William and Beverly Serfass, special aunt and uncle; Les and Sandy Lawson, great aunt and uncle; Raymond and Sharon Jones, maternal aunts and uncles; Duane (Jacki) Phillips, and Kay (Mike) Low, paternal aunts and uncles; Nancy (Ronald) Morgan and Jodie (Rich) Bardo, cousins; Emalyn (Mike) Setzer, Adam (Ashley) Phillips, Erin (Brett) Bright, Cameron Low, Abbie Bardo (Brian Yaggie), Taylore (Jesse) Chesla, and Kyle Morgan, many second cousins, and numerous close friends.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 12pm-2pm at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2pm with Rev. Rich Hanlon and Rev. Anne Canfield co-officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Christopher’s name to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831, or the Christopher Michael Serfass Scholarship Fund, 100 Canal Street, Athens, PA 18810 to continue his love of always helping others.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.