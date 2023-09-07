Christopher Ott, 92, a long-time resident of Canton, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Friday, September 1, 2023, at UPMC Williamsport Hospital. Born March 21, 1931, in Schwenksville, PA, he was a son of the late Christopher and Lydia (Updegrove) Ott. He was a long-time member of the Canton Seventh Day Adventist Church. He grew-up in Schwenksville, PA, spending his early years working in the family greenhouse business, before moving to Canton in 1952. Before retiring, he held numberous positions. He was always a hard and dedicated worker, sometimes holding down more than one position at a time. He enjoyed spending time with his family; they were his world. Surviving Christopher is his brother Gabriel Ott, loving wife, Susie (Brown) Ott, daughter, Christine (Albert) Kertis, Step-chidren: Carol Bailey, Rose (Mark) Hamilton and John (Apryl) Lowry, Grandchildren; Kimberly (Matt) Uber, Jennifer (Brian) Isett, and AJ (Erica) Kertis, Great-grandchildren; Maddie, Michael, Lily, Mia and Josh Uber, Natalie, Carter and Megan Isett, Connor and Logan Kertis and numerous Step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a Stepson Kenneth Brown, brothers; Carl, Cleveland, Samuel and Roger; and sisters Marie Ott, Clara Galambos, Lillian Ruth Hemighaus, Rosena Wilde, Sara Hoffman and Elsie Battaglia. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 10, from Noon to 1:00 at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, Inc., Canton, service to follow at 1:00. Interment in Alba Cemetery following the service (morse&kleesefuneralhome.com)
