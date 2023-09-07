Christopher Ott, 92, a long-time resident of Canton, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Friday, September 1, 2023, at UPMC Williamsport Hospital. Born March 21, 1931, in Schwenksville, PA, he was a son of the late Christopher and Lydia (Updegrove) Ott. He was a long-time member of the Canton Seventh Day Adventist Church. He grew-up in Schwenksville, PA, spending his early years working in the family greenhouse business, before moving to Canton in 1952. Before retiring, he held numberous positions. He was always a hard and dedicated worker, sometimes holding down more than one position at a time. He enjoyed spending time with his family; they were his world. Surviving Christopher is his brother Gabriel Ott, loving wife, Susie (Brown) Ott, daughter, Christine (Albert) Kertis, Step-chidren: Carol Bailey, Rose (Mark) Hamilton and John (Apryl) Lowry, Grandchildren; Kimberly (Matt) Uber, Jennifer (Brian) Isett, and AJ (Erica) Kertis, Great-grandchildren; Maddie, Michael, Lily, Mia and Josh Uber, Natalie, Carter and Megan Isett, Connor and Logan Kertis and numerous Step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a Stepson Kenneth Brown, brothers; Carl, Cleveland, Samuel and Roger; and sisters Marie Ott, Clara Galambos, Lillian Ruth Hemighaus, Rosena Wilde, Sara Hoffman and Elsie Battaglia. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 10, from Noon to 1:00 at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, Inc., Canton, service to follow at 1:00. Interment in Alba Cemetery following the service (morse&kleesefuneralhome.com)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.