On April 3, 2022, the angels whispered it was time for Cindy (Allyn) Farabaugh, 60 of Owego, NY to come home to heaven. She has left us all with loving memories that fill our broken hearts. Cindy will be greatly missed by her loving husband of nearly 37 years, Mark J. Farabaugh; her sons Adam Farabaugh of Bozeman, Montana; and Ethan Farabaugh of Fort Collins, Colorado; her siblings: Richard Allyn of Vista, California; Ruthann (Ron) Witte of Nichols, NY; Marcia (Dale) Harrington of Warren Center, Pa; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ike Gross of Warren Center, Pa; Marie Farabaugh of Oakmont, Pa; Diana (Alan) Fischler of Frederick, MD; Barry (Oksana) Farabaugh of Moon Twp., PA; her Aunts Helen Hammerly and Alice Abell; several nieces, nephews and many cousins also survive. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Marilyce Gross; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Martin and Caroline Farabaugh.
Cindy was born on February 8, 1962 in Sayre, PA, a daughter of the late B. Audra and Ellen (Hammerly) Allyn. Her youth was spent on the family dairy farm in the hills of Warren Center, graduating from the Northeast Bradford High School class of 1980. Following high school, she continued her studies and graduated with her Associates Degree from Williamsport Area Community College. On September 14, 1985, she married Mark J. Farabaugh and together, built their home and welcomed Adam and Ethan to their family. A loving wife and mother, Cindy devoted her time to her boys and treasured the many memories that they made together. Cindy loved the many trips made in their family plane, including trips to see her sons out west. Other favorite trips included Alaska, countless hiking trips in the Adirondacks, swimming in the blue waters of Hawaii, and camping in Colorado. Following in the family tradition, she too enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, sewing, painting, and tending to her vegetable and flower gardens; skills she also passed down to her children. For thirty-five years, Cindy was employed at IBM/Lockheed Martin in Owego as a secretary and Data Manager. Her loving spirit will always live in our hearts and until we meet again Cindy, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, April 7th from 6 – 8 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 8th at 11 am at St. Patrick Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY Cindy will be laid to rest in the Holy Name Catholic Cemetery, Ebensburg, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those unable to attend the service may watch the live stream at: https://my.gather.app/remember/cynthia-farabaugh
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827 in loving memory of Cindy (Allyn) Farabaugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.