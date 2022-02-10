Cindy June Baker 42, of Athens, PA passed away Saturday, February 5th 2022 at her home surrounded by family members at her bedside. Cindy was born in Sayre, PA on November 6, 1979. She enjoyed listening to music, playing with her favorite Mickey Mouse toy, and playing with her nieces.
Cindy’s family includes her parents, Pamela Kinner of Athens, Ronald J. Baker of Towanda, sister, Marcy Kinner of Monroeton, special uncles, Kevin Kinner and David Stroud, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert E. and June Stroud, Francis and Sally Kinner. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
