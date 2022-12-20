Cindy K. (Dean) Donovan, 53, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her home, with her loving husband Joseph Donovan of 24 years, on Monday, 28 November 2022.
Cindy K. was born on 10 March 1969, in Troy Pa to the late Richard and Sharon Dean of Snedekerville, one of four children. She attended Towanda Area Schools and graduated with the class of 1988.
She will be greatly missed by many, to include her sibling’s sister Dawne McClintic of Le Raysville Pa. brother Richard Dean of Columbia Cross Roads, brother Tommy Dean and Amy of Towanda, Katie and Jon Miller of Columbia Cross Roads Pa, Marty Dean and (Jon Cox) Binghamton Ny, and Steven Dean of Dundee Ny.
Cindy K. was passionate for her small flower garden and was very passionate about her job at Bradford County Courthouse (Recorder Office) of 28 years.
In maintaining Cindy’s wishes there will be no services and burial will be at the convenience of family.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Cindy’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
