Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.