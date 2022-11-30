Cindy K. Donovan, 53, of Towanda, Pa., passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Monday November 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Daily Review. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
