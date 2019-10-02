Cindy was born in June of 1950 to her parents, Clara (Wood) and Marshall Hoffa. She grew up in a world full of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was especially fond of her grandparents, Ruby and Harry Hoffa. Cindy was a spirited classmate of Canton schools, having celebrated their 50th reunion last year.
Cindy’s two daughters are Jen (Feiock) Syed and Eary (Feiock) Coombs. Along with their daughters, Miriam Syed and Grace Coombs, they were the light of her life and always in her heart. Not far behind were the cats she fussed over all through her life, surviving are Clara, Donny, and Betty.
Cindy was a banker at the First National Bank of Canton for 43 years. People sought her help and advice at the bank as well as at home or on the street. She also cleaned homes and helped the elderly even as a child and throughout her life to the very end.
Cindy lived passionately and with much spirit. Her interests were many and varied. She loved the out of doors and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and yard work. Winter cellars were full of her many canned goods. She loved to pick berries of all kinds, a love that began with her grandmother Ruby. Cindy was a sportswoman from a juvenile until the end of her life. She hunted with her dad Marshall throughout life until his death well into his nineties. Many summer vacations were spent in Canada fishing. Cindy also loved crafts and her hands were always busy. She was a talented quilter and enjoyed cross stitch, knitting, sewing, and more.
Cindy and her sister, Joanne (Hoffa) Day were faithful caregivers to their parents over a lot of years. She and Joanne shared a love of quilting and crafting and were special sisters to each other. Cindy married her husband Tom in October of 1988 and they shared a rich and full life together. Many will remember them for their love of dancing. Even to the last of her days, Cindy danced with her walker. Tom and Cindy worked together on her Armenia Mountain property. They built ponds and a cabin together and spent many happy days there.
Cindy is also survived by aunts; cousins; nephews, Lorne and Rob Day; step-children, Elijah and Sarrah Evans.
Cindy came home from the hospital with hospice care shortly after Labor Day. Many came to share some last moments with her. Her spirit of humor and grasp of detail were indivisible.
Cindy Lou Evans, passed away peacefully, Monday morning Sept. 30, 2019 at her home with loving family by her side.
Friends and family are invited to share memories of a life well lived. Friends are invited to gather on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 at the Canton Fireman’s social hall, 940 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724, more specific details and times will be announced. Maintaining to Cindy’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
