Clair Leslie Horton of Greenslanding, Athens Township, passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Clair was born on Aug. 16, 1937, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. He was the youngest of six children of Ernest & Luella Platt Horton.
Clair grew up on the family farm on Ghent Hill and loved to tell farm stories to anyone who would listen. When his father-in-law, Arthur Finch, started up Finch Mobile Homes & Park, Clair worked as truck driver & set-up man. Eventually, he used his skills by working at Palmer Mobile Homes in Waverly, New York.
Clair was a life member of the North Rome Wesleyan Church, Rome. It was there that he married his sweetheart, Marjory L. Finch on Aug. 23, 1958. They celebrated 61 happy years together.
Clair will be dearly missed by his wife, Marjory; children, Bonnie and Avery Smith, Roger and Wilma Horton, Tod and Janet Horton, Connie Beebe, Denise and Steve Golden, and Tim Horton; grandchildren, Holly Fleuriot, Tony Horton, Tiffany Royland, Jason and Aaron Cole, Ben and Brian Horton; five great-grandchildren and one due in March.
Clair is also survived by his sister, Doris Lindsey; sister-in-law, Myrna Horton, Wilhelmina Horton; and brother-in-law, Walter and Linda Finch.
Clair was predeceased by his brothers, Emerson and Ellery Horton and sisters and brother-in-laws, Muriel and David Lafy, Thelma and Floyd Hilliker; brother-in-law, Glenn Lindsey.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Clair’s life on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m., at the North Rome Wesleyan Church. Burial will be held at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the North Rome Wesleyan Church or School, 337 N. Rome Road, Rome, PA 18837. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
