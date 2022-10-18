Claire Constance Sidney, 90, of the Bradford County Manor in Troy left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on October 14, 2022.
Claire was born in Canada on March 31, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Eli O. Simoneau and Irene O. (Bayeur) Simoneau.
Claire enjoyed baking, sewing and especially loved watching and feeding birds. She was a member of the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda where she served in the nursery and helped with church functions. Claire worked hard in the tobacco fields at a young age as well as the Bradford County Manor, P&N Packing Inc. and retired from DuPont as a Photopolymer Technician. She devoted most of her retirement years to Meals on Wheels where she enjoyed visiting with the folks on her routes.
Claire was predeceased by a brother Raymond Simoneau of Chambly Canada on January 20, 2016; husband Fred C. Sidney, Jr. on September 3, 2012; brother Norman P. Simeoneau of Chicopee on November 4, 2010; sister Estelle T. Simoneau Vadnais of Chicopee, MA on March 10, 2001; brother in law Raymond R. Vadnais on July 1, 1996; her parents Eli O. Simoneau on August 21, 1977 and Irene O. (Bayeur) Simoneau on October 31, 1986 of Mass.
She is survived by her brother Paul P. Simoneau (Rose) of New Paltz, NY and sister in law, Patricia (Hogue) Simoneau of Chambly, Canada; daughters Cheryl Hewitt (Donald) of Florida; Elaine Dorazio (Raymond) of Wysox; Jane Robinson (Jack) of Stevensville; Ardell Manning (Shawn) of South Carolina and Dael Royer (Roger) of Florida; grandchildren Brian Hewitt (Uma) of GA, Andrea Neal (Troy) and Wendy Mango (John) both of Florida, and Charity Bride (Michael) of Maryland, Dominic Dorazio of Virginia, Robert Dorazio (Hilary), Bobby Robinson (Katie) and April Gabriel (Theodore) all of Pennsylvania, Bethany Gould (Matthew) of Illinois, Jared Manning and Casssandra Manning both of South Carolina, and Joshua Isaac Sidney of Florida; six great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held October 24 at 2 p.m. at Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Pastor Don Hauser officiating. Interment will be at the Wysox Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Claire’s name to IBC 109 Cherry St. Towanda, PA 18848.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.