Clara Bell (Terry) Stone, 88, of Sayre, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 8, 1932 in Burlington, daughter of the late George and Esther (Williams) Terry. Clara was the wife of Raymond F. Stone. The couple celebrated 72 years of marriage on Oct. 9.
Clara is survived by her husband, Ray; her children, Raymond (Paula) Stone Jr. of Orange County, Virginia, Daniel (Theresa) Stone of North Carolina, Diane Stone of Dansville, New York, Nancy (Richard) Noterfonzo of Rochester, New York, Robert Stone, and Richard (Angie) Stone of Louisville, Kentucky; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; half-sister, Nettie Snyder of Unityville, and several nieces and nephews. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, her children Dorothy Kent and Curtis Stone, along with several siblings.
Family and friends are welcome to call/come from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, New York. The funeral service to honor Clara’s life will be held following the viewing at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the funeral home with Pastor Micky Cavanaugh of the Gillett Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Clara’s memory to the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, P.O. Box 207 Wellsburg, NY 14894 to help defray funeral costs.
