Clara L. (Greene) Woodward, 84, (beloved widow of Marvin Woodward) of Alba, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Columbia Cross Roads. Clara was born on July 5, 1938, in Canton Township, Pa. to the late Leroy and Della Greene of Canton Township. On April 6, 1958 (Easter Sunday) Clara married Marvin Woodward of Alba, Pa. Together they attended the First Christian Church of Alba and the North Union Christian Church in Union Township.
Clara was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She also pursued a career outside of the home. She was a waitress at the White House Tavern in Alba and Our House restaurant in Grover. In the mid 1980’s Clara became the co-owner of the Canton Sip and Dip with dear friend Beth Metcalf. She discovered her true calling and opened a home-based day care. Through the 1990s and 2000s she cared for over 90 children. She loved each and every one dearly.
Her family, friends, and neighbors will remember her for many things including her generosity, thoughtfulness, cooking, baking, storytelling, and endless laughter.
Clara was predeceased by her beloved husband Marvin in 2019. She leaves behind children; Marvin (Amy) Woodward of John’s Creek GA, Dawn Sheppard of Columbia Cross Roads, PA (Scott Sheppard-Elmira, NY) and Julie Woodward (Le Ann Frost) of Pennsauken, NJ. Also, grandchildren Lindsay (Ryan) Vrabic of Nashville, TN, Valarie (Jameson) Lietzke of Marietta, GA, Chad Sheppard, Cole (Kara) Sheppard and Riley Sheppard of Columbia Cross Roads, PA.. She also had four great grandchildren Olivia Vrabic, Brooklynn Lietzke, Charlotte Lietzke and Carter Sheppard. Also left behind is Marilyn Wilcox (Robert -deceased) West Franklin, PA, Gordon Greene (Elizabeth) Potsdam, NY, sister-in-law Hazel Brock (Robert Brock-deceased), Wellsburg, NY and sister-in-law Rosalie Greene, Elmira, NY. Her siblings that are predeceased are Lucille Vonderchek, Bernard Greene, Louis Greene, Roy Greene and Clyde Greene.
A celebration of both, Clara and Marvin’s lives will be held 11 A.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the First Christian Church of Alba, 7 Church St. Alba, PA 16910. A luncheon will follow afterward.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in the Woodward’s name may be directed to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
