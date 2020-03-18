Claralyn Jo Rockwell, 84, of Towanda passed away gently in her sleep on March 17, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital. She was born on Jan. 7, 1936 a daughter of the late James and Clara Pantier of Troy.
Everyone knew her as “Jo” and she spent her working years helping other people via her careers in employment, job training, and human service management. She volunteered for many local causes including the farmer’s museum and French Asylum. May she rest in peace knowing she passed on her favorite day of the year – St. Patrick’s Day.
Jo is survived by her children, Dale, Lynne, Dan, and David; grandson, Brad; brother, Earl Pantier; half-brother, Derek Nelson; niece, Carrie and family; her best friends, Sylvia Hilfiger and Judy Reynolds. She was predeceased by her son, Jay Rockwell and sister-in-law, Berit Pantier.
Per Jo’s request all services will be private at the family’s convenience. Those who wish may share a memory by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens.
