Clarence “Chuck” Herbert Matthews Jr., 53, passed away at home in Towanda, PA on December 8, 2021.
“Chuck” was born in Towanda on November 30, 1968, to Clarence Herbert Matthews Sr. and Betty (Barrett) Matthews. He was formerly employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Towanda. Chuck is survived by his children, Craig (Kristin) Matthews Fuller of Sayre and Macey Matthews Hamm of Wysox, 6 grandchildren, Jayden, Mayson, Chloe, Colton, Reagan, and Chloe Belle, 3 sisters, Deborah Matthews Tillotson, of Elmira, Christina (Rafael) Caceres of Grovetown, GA, and Laura (Kevin) Johnson of Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be private. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.